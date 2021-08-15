For sale: Successful holiday lodge business and attractive 4-bedroom house in lovely setting at the gateway to the Highlands

The main house is beautifully presented and in top condition and comprises, on the ground floor, hall, drawing room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, office, utility room, WC, and a double bedroom with en-suite shower room, while the upper level features a large landing, master bedroom with en-suite shower toom, two further double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the mature and secluded grounds extend to approximately 1.64 acres and are the setting for the self-catering lodge business (Dalshian Chalets), which features four log cabins positioned around the central lawn area, a further two static caravans, and a redundant cottage, which presents an opportunity for further development. There is also a large tandem garage, with workshop.

On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £860,000, more details can be found HERE.

