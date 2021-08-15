The house and holiday lodge business is for sale.

For sale: Successful holiday lodge business and attractive 4-bedroom house in lovely setting at the gateway to the Highlands

Perfectly situated close to Pitlochry and routes to the Highlands, this wonderful family home and self-catering lodge business offers an ideal opportunity for the right buyer.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 4:42 pm

The main house is beautifully presented and in top condition and comprises, on the ground floor, hall, drawing room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, office, utility room, WC, and a double bedroom with en-suite shower room, while the upper level features a large landing, master bedroom with en-suite shower toom, two further double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the mature and secluded grounds extend to approximately 1.64 acres and are the setting for the self-catering lodge business (Dalshian Chalets), which features four log cabins positioned around the central lawn area, a further two static caravans, and a redundant cottage, which presents an opportunity for further development. There is also a large tandem garage, with workshop.

On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £860,000, more details can be found HERE.

Middlehaugh of Dalshian, Pitlochry

Front of property.

Photo: Rettie & Co

Middlehaugh of Dalshian, Pitlochry

Drawing room.

Photo: Rettie & Co

Middlehaugh of Dalshian, Pitlochry

Drawing room.

Photo: Rettie & Co

Middlehaugh of Dalshian, Pitlochry

Kitchen.

Photo: Rettie & Co

