Surrounded by glorious gardens and parkland, this exquisite fortified castle, which dates from the 13th century, is built from a distinctive red sandstone.

It displays crowstepped gables, castellated turrets and astragal windows, while the extraordinary interior houses many wonderful original features from intricately carved fireplace surrounds (the stonework is thought to be some of Scotland’s finest) to elaborate wood panelling.

Savills is marketing the sale of the substantial estate, which extends in total to about 1,528 acres, and is situated just 23 miles from Dundee and 46 miles from Aberdeen Airport.

