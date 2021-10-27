For sale: Outstanding upgraded late 18th century country house with spectacular gardens and 23 acres of glorious grounds

Situated in an enchanted secluded position within the renowned South Ayrshire countryside, the house has been subject to a sensitive but comprehensive upgrading in the last five years, with great care taken to retain the wealth of traditional Georgian features with a 21st century blend of new fittings.

The accommodation within Underwood House is entirely flexible and set over four floors, with the garden level arranged in such a way that it may be used as a self-contained apartment or fully integrated into the house.

The principal floor comprises entrance vestibule, grand hallway with original staircase, magnificent semi-circular sitting room, elegant drawing room, formal dining room, study/library, exceptional modern open plan kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, and bathroom.

The first floor accommodation sits off the galleried upper landing and features a principal suite with bedroom, bathroom and dressing room, home office, sitting room, and bedroom with adjoining bathroom, while the second floor has a further suite comprising bedroom, bathroom and sitting room, as well as two additional bedrooms, and a bathroom.

The garden level accommodation has a separate entrance and currently comprises a semi-circular sitting room with French doors, five double bedrooms (four with en suite bath/shower rooms), laundry room, boot room, and WC. One of the bedrooms is used as a fitness studio.

The surrounding grounds have also undergone a dramatic transformation with five acres of magnificent landscaped gardens in addition to around 19 acres of pasture land. The original gardens were laid out circa 1780 in the fashionable landscaped style and the original features still remain unchanged with sweeping lawns, large specimen trees, and a magnificent ornamental pond with cascade and burn.

There is also mature woodland, formal pleasure garden, fully enclosed cutting and kitchen garden, and a large greenhouse, while outbuildings include a substantial three-car garage in the courtyard, additional double garage, American-style barn comprising four loose boxes, tack room, kitchen and office, additional field shelters, and an all-weather tennis court.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,600,000, more details of this exquisite property can be found HERE.

