For sale: Magnificent £1.4m renovated 5-bedroom flat in the heart of Edinburgh blends modern comfort with period character

Located in Edinburgh’s prestigious West End, close to all the city centre has to offer, the flat has impressive proportions set over two floors and features recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms alongside period details such as shutters, fireplaces, panelling and intricate cornices.

Entered through the main door into a welcoming and spacious hall, the ground floor comprises large front sitting room with bay window, recently altered open plan kitchen, dining and living space, utility room, and shower room, while the upper level features an impressively proportioned principal bedroom with newly refurbished en-suite shower room and dressing room, a further four double bedrooms, and an immaculate family bathroom.

Externally, the beautifully landscaped private rear garden is walled and secluded and features a patio area with inbuilt seating, and also leads directly to a large double garage, accessed by car from the street behind. In addition, residents are entitled to apply for a key to the private gardens of Magdala Crescent.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £1,375,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Magdala Crescent, West End Hall. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

2. Magdala Crescent, West End Hall. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

3. Magdala Crescent, West End Sitting room. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

4. Magdala Crescent, West End Dining room. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales