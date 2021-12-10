For sale: Magnificent 7-bedroom semi-detached Victorian townhouse in prominent position close to home of golf

It has impressive façades to the south and west, and flexible and spacious accommodation, currently arranged for occupation by two families with separate kitchens on the ground and first floor, however, one of the kitchens could easily revert to an extra bedroom or reception room if required.

Many period features such as wall panelling, the beautiful stairway, fireplaces and decorative cornices remain, while there are working window shutters in nearly all of the rooms, and a cupola has been added to the second floor which creates good natural light.

Set over three floors, the accommodation currently comprises main hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, ground floor shower room, WC, first floor kitchen, seven bedrooms, three en-suite bath/shower rooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, there is a driveway with parking to the west of the property and garden grounds to three sides of the house.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,700,000, more details can be found HERE.

