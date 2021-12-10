The property sits on a prominent corner plot.

For sale: Magnificent 7-bedroom semi-detached Victorian townhouse in prominent position close to home of golf

This superb Victorian house dates from 1879 and sits on the corner of two of the finest streets in St Andrews, just 400 metres from the town’s historic West Port.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:14 pm
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:26 pm

It has impressive façades to the south and west, and flexible and spacious accommodation, currently arranged for occupation by two families with separate kitchens on the ground and first floor, however, one of the kitchens could easily revert to an extra bedroom or reception room if required.

Many period features such as wall panelling, the beautiful stairway, fireplaces and decorative cornices remain, while there are working window shutters in nearly all of the rooms, and a cupola has been added to the second floor which creates good natural light.

Set over three floors, the accommodation currently comprises main hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, ground floor shower room, WC, first floor kitchen, seven bedrooms, three en-suite bath/shower rooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, there is a driveway with parking to the west of the property and garden grounds to three sides of the house.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,700,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews

Front of property.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

2. Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews

Entrance hall.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

3. Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews

Drawing room.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

4. Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews

Dining room.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
VictorianSt AndrewsSavills
Next Page
Page 1 of 5