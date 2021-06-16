For sale: Magnificent 5-bedroom upper flat on the doorstep of one of Scotland's most famous beaches

The flat offers exceptionally spacious family accommodation with a wealth of period features throughout and the triple aspect layout and two large skylight windows flood the space with natural light and give the property a light and airy feel.

The lower level comprises a welcoming, bright entrance hallway, WC, snug, double aspect lounge with fantastic views and feature turreted cupboard, large dining room, family room, study, dining kitchen, and utility room.

A wooden staircase leads to the upper landing and five well-proportioned double bedrooms, all with lovely views either towards the beach or Arthur's Seat and the Pentland Hills. There is a shower room and a beautifully presented family bathroom, including a free standing bath flanked by two arched windows creating an ideal sanctuary to enjoy the views.

Externally, there is a shared garden to the rear which is mainly laid to lawn and there is unrestricted parking in the streets surrounding.

On the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £625,000, more details can be found HERE.

