For sale: Magnificent 5-bedroom upper flat on the doorstep of one of Scotland's most famous beaches
This outstanding double upper flat forms part of a distinguished tenement building on Portobello's renowned promenade, and commands fantastic, uninterrupted views over the prom, beach and Firth of Forth to North Berwick and the Fife coastline.
The flat offers exceptionally spacious family accommodation with a wealth of period features throughout and the triple aspect layout and two large skylight windows flood the space with natural light and give the property a light and airy feel.
The lower level comprises a welcoming, bright entrance hallway, WC, snug, double aspect lounge with fantastic views and feature turreted cupboard, large dining room, family room, study, dining kitchen, and utility room.
A wooden staircase leads to the upper landing and five well-proportioned double bedrooms, all with lovely views either towards the beach or Arthur's Seat and the Pentland Hills. There is a shower room and a beautifully presented family bathroom, including a free standing bath flanked by two arched windows creating an ideal sanctuary to enjoy the views.
Externally, there is a shared garden to the rear which is mainly laid to lawn and there is unrestricted parking in the streets surrounding.
On the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £625,000.