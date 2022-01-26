For sale: Luxury 5-bedroom house with separate bothy in quiet setting has magnificent countryside views

Completed in 2010, the property was part sympathetic renovation and part new build, aiming to retain its character and charm, with solid oak finishings and stone flooring working well with modern additions such as underfloor heating and an Opus sound system, to create a modern and luxurious family home.

The superb living accommodation is on two levels, with the ground floor comprising welcoming hallway, dining room with doors to a wrap-around patio, formal drawing room, sunroom, generous kitchen/breakfasting room with large central island and double doors to the patio, utility room, walk-in pantry, family room, and WC.

A split staircase leads to the first floor accommodation which features two separate landings with sitting areas, two bedrooms with dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms, a further three bedrooms, each with en-suite shower rooms, and a family bathroom.

The Bothy is a standalone detached one-bedroom cottage, beautifully renovated to include a bedroom/playroom, bathroom and open plan kitchen/dining/lounge area, which can have a number of uses, including as a holiday let business.

Externally, a secure electric gate entry system gives access to the main courtyard where there is a two-storey double garage with double car port. Further outbuildings include a timber-built summer house, kennels and a riding arena, with beautiful landscaped gardens leading to approximately nine acres of land in the form of an additional field.

On the market with Harper & Stone for offers over £1,200,000, more details can be found HERE.

