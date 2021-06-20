For sale: Historically special Scottish baronial mansion with 21st century facilities in stunning rural setting

This magnificent 10-bedroom mansion has superb Victorian and Art Deco features throughout but is also very much a modern home with up-to-date facilities such as full fibre broadband, cinema room, wood pellet boiler and EV charging point.

The Hall offers extensive and flexible accommodation and includes three self contained apartments for guests or staff which can generate a useful income.

The ground floor comprises entrance porch, vestibule with cloaks cupboard, reception hall, drawing room with door to south terrace, study, dining room, kitchen, snug, pantry/freezer room, home gym with en-suite bathroom, double bedroom, cloakroom with shower, garden room, sauna, shower room, and stairs to wine cellar and gun room.

The first floor contains a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and adjacent dressing room, guest bedroom suite with en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a family bathroom, while the second floor features a sitting room with kitchenette, double bedroom and shower room, and the third floor has a double bedroom and store room.

Externally, the house sits within approximately 12 acres of amenity land/woodland which includes a detached four car garage with storage room above, stable with two loose boxes, three paddocks suitable for grazing, and riparian fishing rights on Heriot Water.

The colourful and established gardens and grounds include numerous specimen shrubs and trees, while a natural burn runs through the garden maintaining a waterfall and pond water feature.

On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £1,950,000, more details can be found HERE.

