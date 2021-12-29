Front of property.

For sale: Exceptional and unique 4-bedroom house with separate cottage in rural Highlands setting

Birchwood House and Cottage are located on the North Coast 500 tourist route, well placed for access to the major tourist attractions of the area, and only a few miles over the Kessock Bridge to Inverness itself.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 3:11 pm

The main house has been built to an exceptionally high standard with superb detail and design throughout, while the attractive self-contained one-bedroom cottage is ideal as a holiday let or even an office.

Set in approximately one acre of garden ground with woodland area to front, the property boasts a biomass eco heating system with oil boiler back-up, and underfloor heating on both floors.

The ground floor accommodation in Birchwood House comprises large reception hall, living room, kitchen/diner, utility room, sitting room, dining room, bathroom, separate WC, and a bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite, while a beautiful open plan landing on the first floor leads to a further three good sized bedrooms, each with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite.

Externally, there are a range of outbuildings and the expansive grounds include a large parking area and lawns to front and back.

On the market with Yopa for offers over £700,000, more details can be found HERE.

Reception hall.

Living room.

Kitchen/diner.

Kitchen/diner.

