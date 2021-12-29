For sale: Exceptional and unique 4-bedroom house with separate cottage in rural Highlands setting

The main house has been built to an exceptionally high standard with superb detail and design throughout, while the attractive self-contained one-bedroom cottage is ideal as a holiday let or even an office.

Set in approximately one acre of garden ground with woodland area to front, the property boasts a biomass eco heating system with oil boiler back-up, and underfloor heating on both floors.

The ground floor accommodation in Birchwood House comprises large reception hall, living room, kitchen/diner, utility room, sitting room, dining room, bathroom, separate WC, and a bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite, while a beautiful open plan landing on the first floor leads to a further three good sized bedrooms, each with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite.

Externally, there are a range of outbuildings and the expansive grounds include a large parking area and lawns to front and back.

On the market with Yopa for offers over £700,000, more details can be found HERE.

