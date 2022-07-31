For sale: Exceptional A-listed 8-bedroom baronial mansion in magnificent grounds high above the River Tweed with superb outlook and views

Completely renovated, restored and improved to the highest of standards and specification, the property also retains a wealth of period features, and provides flexible family accommodation including exquisite reception rooms and a comfortable arrangement of bedrooms and bathrooms.

Particular rooms of note are the reception hall and staircase, gilt drawing room, dining room, library, study, kitchen/breakfast room, chalet room, games room/bar, gymnasium, TV room, laundry, boot room, wine cellar, eight bedrooms, two with dressing areas and en-suites, further five bath/shower rooms, and a tower room.

Further buildings include a three-bedroom gate lodge, triple garage, chauffeur/groom’s flat, gardener’s bothy, vine house, old icehouse (used as kennels), and storage, while a former walled garden houses an all-weather riding arena, stables, and a fully equipped tack room.

The sheltered and mature grounds extend to around 30 acres and include specimen trees, wide sweeping, well-maintained lawns, sundial and turtle fountain, terraced seating area and pagoda, Italian garden with its own ponds, rockery and waterfall, and four grazing paddocks.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £4,000,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Glenmayne, Galashiels Aerial view of house and grounds, overlooking the River Tweed. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

2. Glenmayne, Galashiels Entrance vestibule. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

3. Glenmayne, Galashiels Reception hall and staircase. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

4. Glenmayne, Galashiels Drawing room. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales