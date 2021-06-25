For sale: Completely unique custom made dream home with panoramic countryside views is truly a work of art

This outstanding architecturally designed family home is contemporary, stylish and versatile with every main room having a view.

The accommodation is finished to the highest of standards with quality fixtures and fittings throughout and comprises large entrance vestibule leading into open plan dining areas, family room and breakfasting kitchen, spacious laundry/utility room and storage with WC, beautifully presented lounge, four double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as an office, master en-suite and dressing room, guest en-suite, and a four-piece family bathroom.

Externally, the landscaped gardens and grounds are private and secluded and designed for easy maintenance, with a large composite decking area including hot tub, while electric gates at the entrance lead to the driveway and double garage, and there is external lighting front and rear.

The property is powered with 100 solar panels with the grid as back up and other features include security cameras, security alarm system, under floor heating, special effects LED lighting, Sonos surround sound throughout, and electric blinds.

On the market with Morgans Property for offers over £1,250,000, more details can be found HERE.

