For sale: Beautiful country estate on the banks of Loch Lomond, with a grand house and its own 16th century ruined castle

Built in the Arts and Crafts style in contrasting red sandstone, the house welcomes guests at a stately covered entrance leading to a grand hall and a beautiful pitch pine staircase. The ground floor rooms are served by a kitchen and family room and include a drawing room, snooker room and study, while there are eight bedrooms, two en-suite, a further four bathrooms/WC, and a remarkably spacious new morning room, built using oak from the estate’s own woodlands.

Within the courtyard, there is a two-bedroom cottage with two conservatories overlooking the lochan, which would be ideal as staff or guest accommodation or as a holiday let, and there are a number of outbuildings in varying states of repair.

The ruined castle, classified as a medieval tower house by Historic Environment Scotland, was three storeys high in its pomp in the 16th century and had a commanding position looking over the loch.

The undulating, verdant grounds of the estate contain extensive formal gardens, paddocks, a lochan, a river with fishing rights, and ancient woodland which is carpeted with bluebells in spring.

Despite its quiet and rural location, with Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park as a dramatic backdrop, the estate is just five miles from the town of Helensburgh and only 19 miles from Glasgow Airport.

Brought to market by Baird Lumsden, price is on application for this spectacular property, and more details can be found HERE.

