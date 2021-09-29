For sale: An outstanding renovated 4-bedroom detached Victorian villa in the heart of one of Edinburgh's most prestigious areas

The refurbishment of the property has been carried out to an exceptional standard with the inclusion of quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

The ground floor comprises vestibule, entrance hall, utility room, stunning open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room, WC, and a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom, while the upper level features a double bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room, double bedroom with en-suite shower room, and a study/fourth bedroom.

Externally, the front garden has a gate and central path leading to the main door with grass area at either side, while the beautiful, private rear garden incorporates a large timber decking area as well as a large lawn.

On the market with re/max Property Marketing Centre Edinburgh for offers over £1,600,000, more details can be found HERE.

Grange Road, Edinburgh Front of property.

Grange Road, Edinburgh Front garden.

Grange Road, Edinburgh The main hallway has flagstone flooring and two storage cupboards.

Grange Road, Edinburgh The lounge area features exposed natural stonework, a stone fireplace and large glass cupola, allowing an amazing amount of natural light into the space.