Five grand conversion properties currently for sale

Here is our gallery of stunning conversion homes across Scotland that are currently on the market.
1. Dalnair Castle, Croftamie, Stirlingshire. Offers over £295,000
Where is it? Just south of Drymen, a popular destination for hillwalkers seeking to explore Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park, and within a commutable distance to both Glasgow and Stirling. Photo: contributed
Exterior Residents at Dalnair Castle can enjoy acres of private countryside grounds, which include a tennis court, vast lawns, and rural pathways brimming with wildlife.Contact: Town & Country Photo: contributed
3. Dunfermline House, Fochabers, Moray. Offers over £725,000
What is it? Now a delightful family home, described by Galbraith as one of the region’s most desirable properties, Dunfermline House dates to the 18th Century and has been used by the fishing, shipbuilding, and forestry industries. Photo: contributed
Where is it? Overlooking the river in the idyllic Kingston on Spey on the Moray Coast. Elgin is a 20-minute drive away, with Inverness being the nearest city. Photo: contributed