What is it? A two-bedroom apartment inside an opulent Scottish Baronial castle, built by merchant Thomas Brown in 1884, and converted into luxury flats by FM Group in 2016. Dalnair also previously served as a nurses' home and a British Steel training centre.

Five grand conversion properties currently for sale

We take in a top-three of prime properties that have been converted from their original purpose to provide grand residences.
By Sarah Devine
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:05 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 15:05 GMT

Here is our gallery of stunning conversion homes across Scotland that are currently on the market.

Where is it? Just south of Drymen, a popular destination for hillwalkers seeking to explore Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park, and within a commutable distance to both Glasgow and Stirling.

1. Dalnair Castle, Croftamie, Stirlingshire. Offers over £295,000

Exterior Residents at Dalnair Castle can enjoy acres of private countryside grounds, which include a tennis court, vast lawns, and rural pathways brimming with wildlife.Contact: Town & Country

2. Dalnair Castle, Croftamie, Stirlingshire. Offers over £295,000

What is it? Now a delightful family home, described by Galbraith as one of the region’s most desirable properties, Dunfermline House dates to the 18th Century and has been used by the fishing, shipbuilding, and forestry industries.

3. Dunfermline House, Fochabers, Moray. Offers over £725,000

Where is it? Overlooking the river in the idyllic Kingston on Spey on the Moray Coast. Elgin is a 20-minute drive away, with Inverness being the nearest city.

4. Dunfermline House, Fochabers, Moray. Offers over £725,000

