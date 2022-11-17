Glasgow-based housebuilder Merchant Homes has announced its first release of family homes at its new development in Linwood, Renfrewshire.

With prices from £210,000, there are set to be five plots available at the town’s Napier Grove site for a range of three-bedroom homes.

Situated in a well-connected location with family living in mind, the development will comprise 28 homes offering a contemporary mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, situated in the village’s Napier Street, close to the popular Linwood bowling club.

The development is being sold from Merchant Homes’ Lochwood Gardens site in Glasgow, where interested parties can view the fully designed Arran showhome.

The detached Jura

Linda McLuskie, sales and marketing director for Merchant Homes, said: “We have high expectations for Napier Grove, a superb development which is perfectly placed for family living and will no doubt be a popular choice for homebuyers.

“The house styles at Napier Grove each have the hallmark of excellence in terms of finish and quality of materials and fittings, and the location boasts great commuter links and a plethora of amenities nearby.

“With entry dates starting Spring 2023, we’d urge anyone interested in finding out more about the first release of this collection to get in touch with our sales consultants as we are preparing for sell-out success.

“The development has already attracted a high degree of local interest and we are looking forward to releasing more homes over the comings months.”

The Iona semi-detached house type

Entry dates are expected to be confirmed for spring next year.

For more information, telephone Merchant Homes’ sales team on 0141-420 2026.

A typical lounge at Jackton Gardens

