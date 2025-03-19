Final £1.255m five-bed townhouse at Craighouse development released for sale

The three-storey 2,610 sq ft home is located on West Craig which comprises 10 four, five and six bedroom townhouses.

The last remaining townhouse is a fully furnished showhome demonstrating how each West Craig townhouse is designed to be light and flowing, combining open plan living with many flexible spaces.

Set within open lawns and mature woodlands, Craighouse has outstanding views across the Scottish capital. Its location provides residents with a secluded space in which to live and relax that is within easy reach of the city centre.

The West Craig showhome allows visitors to experience the townhouse’s full height glass windows which flood the rooms with natural light and provide a variety of views.

The property’s ground floor features an entrance hallway along with a large bedroom, shower room with WC and a well-proportioned multi-purpose room that could be used as gym, play room or home cinema.

The first floor provides an ideal space for relaxing and entertaining as it has an open plan living room, WC and spacious kitchen and dining area. The second floor comprises three substantial bedrooms, one with an ensuite and dressing area, and a family bathroom.

The top floor of the home is dedicated to the master bedroom, which has a dressing area and master ensuite, and a large terrace which provides panoramic views across Edinburgh.

As with all the townhouses, specification includes a designer kitchen with integrated Siemens appliances and a bespoke bathroom with Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware and Hansgrohe taps and shower fittings.

West Craig forms part of Craighouse’s Townhouse Collection. This also includes 11 homes on King’s Craig and ten homes on New Craig Mews, all of which are sold.

Jan Welsh, sales and marketing director at Edinburgh-based Qmile Group, commented: “Our Townhouse Collection has proven hugely successful so we are very pleased to release for sale the final home at West Craig.

“As it is a fully furnished showhome, the property is ideal for interested parties to see for themselves the thoughtful, spacious design and high quality specification that has made them so popular.

“We are also to open to the home being sold as seen, enabling a buyer to take advantage of the beautiful décor and furnishings within the property.

“West Craig has sold well as the townhouses are all excellent family homes providing exceptional living spaces and access to the acres of outdoor space and woodlands that Craighouse has to offer.”

West Craig is located adjacent to the impressive grandeur of Queen’s Craig and New Craig. Once complete, Craighouse will comprise 144 new build and conversion apartments, duplexes, penthouses and townhouses.

Jan continued: “Craighouse has become one of Edinburgh’s most desirable developments, thanks to both the outstanding homes available and the enviable lifestyle it provides.

“Morningside and Bruntsfield, as well as the city centre, are all within easy reach offering the perfect blend of private seclusion with the buzz of the city close at hand.”

For more information about Craighouse and homes for sale across the development search ‘Qmile Craighouse Edinburgh’.

