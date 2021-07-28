Feel on top of the world in this fabulous semi-rural bungalow with breathtaking panoramic views

Looking over the Bathgate Hills and out over the Almond Valley to the Pentlands, this exceptional family home represents the best in contemporary living and has been beautifully designed both inside and out.

The stylish accommodation comprises entrance hall, modern kitchen, living room with patio doors to decking area, family room with patio doors, dining room, master bedroom with stylish high-spec en-suite bathroom and French doors to a private terrace, three further double bedrooms, one currently arranged as a home gym, and a luxury family bathroom.

Externally, beautiful lawned gardens wrap around the property and offer outstanding privacy, while there are two timber-decked areas, one for alfresco dining and the other with a luxury hot tub. In addition, a gravelled driveway offers parking for multiple vehicles and there is a large cellar for storage.

On the market with Turpie & Co for offers over £425,000, more details can be found HERE.

