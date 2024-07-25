Fancy owning the Church of Scotland Moderator's residence? Elegant two-storey townhouse for sale for £890k

The Church of Scotland is selling off the official Edinburgh residence used by the Moderator of the General Assembly during their year in office, with offers invited over £890,000.

The elegant two-storey conversion at 2 Rothesay Terrace is part of an historic townhouse in the capital's sought-after West End. It has been put on the property market as the cash-strapped Kirk continues to cull churches, halls and former manses in a bid to become "lean and fit for the 21st century”.

The church purchased the "truly exquisite" 2 Rothesay Terrace property for use as the official residence for the Moderator in 1998.

The sale of one of the most notable residential properties in the Kirk's portfolio could now potentially bring in around £1 million.

The property of the Moderator for Church of Scotland has been put up for sale. The building sits on Rothesay Terrace in Edinburgh. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

A spokesman for the Church of Scotland said the body was looking at "providing alternative accommodation" for the Moderator.

He said the sale had triggered considerable interest among prospective buyers, with several viewings having taken place and more scheduled.

The spokesman added: "We have had a lot of interest in the exquisite Rothesay Terrace property and viewings are still ongoing. No date has been fixed for a closing date as yet."

The property is one of 106 being offered for sale around Scotland, ranging from tiny village kirks to grand cathedral-style churches and a variety of residential properties.

The sales are part of a major restructuring exercise that has seen some of Scotland’s best-loved churches disposed of over the last five years to release equity tied up in a portfolio that at one time numbered over 5,00 properties.

Of the buildings for sale, 69 are already under offer with 37 still available starting at prices as low as £28,000.

Number 2 Rothesay Terrace, built in the late 19th century, is described in the sale brochure as a "truly exquisite ground and first floor conversion providing an excellent home in ... one of the most desirable residential addresses in the capital".

It includes a "welcoming" entrance hallway; drawing room with feature fireplace and large bay windows; dining room with "stunning ceiling panelling and carved cornices; a modern kitchen; a master bedroom with en suite shower room and two further large bedrooms as well as a shared cellar and access to private gated gardens.

The property offers "stunning" views over picturesque Dean Village and the Firth of Forth, while also boasting proximity to the city centre's shops, theatres, and restaurants.

It is also ideally located for a number of private schools, including Fettes College, Erskine Stewarts’ Melville School (ESMS), The Edinburgh Academy and St George’s School for Girls.

The townhouse was once home to 19th-century philanthropist and newspaper owner John Ritchie Findlay, who gifted the Scottish National Portrait Gallery to the nation in 1889. A neighbouring property sold for £925,000 in March.

Soaring costs, falling congregations and dwindling ministers forced the Church of Scotland to set in motion a range of reforms in 2019 in order to recalibrate its dire financial position and stimulate the rebirth of community worship.

The spokesman said: "Reducing the number of buildings we own has been one part of a raft of radical reforms being undertaken by the church in recent years aimed at ensuring we are lean and fit for mission in the 21st century and have well equipped spaces in the right places.