Pubs and inns currently on the market.

Fancy being a pub landlord? Here are 21 pubs, bars and inns currently for sale across Scotland

Maybe you’ve always dreamed of having your own pub, or just want a change of career direction.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 3:52 pm

As the hospitality industry slowly recovers from the devastating impact of the pandemic, this could be the ideal time to take that step and there is a wide variety of businesses on the market, in all corners of the country.

Here are 21 currently listed by property portal Zoopla, and you can find more details about them HERE.

1. Market Bar, Inverness

Offers in region of £695,000 Agent - ASG Commercial Iconic bar in the heart of Inverness city centre, this traditional pub and music venue is a destination location for locals and tourists alike.

Photo: Picasa

Photo Sales

2. The Well Country Inn, Scotlandwell

Guide price £390,000 Agent - Cornerstone Business Agents Traditional 'village inn' style operation situated in an excellent location in Kinross-shire, with turnover derived from the bar, food, and nine letting bedrooms.

Photo: Cornerstone Business Agents

Photo Sales

3. The Prinlaws, Leslie, Fife

£300,000 Agent - Graham + Sibbald Very well established community pub within the village of Leslie in Fife, including a self-contained flat above.

Photo: Graham + Sibbald

Photo Sales

4. The Green Room, Perth

£299,000 Agent - Graham + Sibbald The premises occupy a 19th century former industrial warehouse in the centre of Perth.

Photo: Graham + Sibbald

Photo Sales
ScotlandZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 6