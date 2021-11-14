Fancy being a pub landlord? Here are 21 pubs, bars and inns currently for sale across Scotland

As the hospitality industry slowly recovers from the devastating impact of the pandemic, this could be the ideal time to take that step and there is a wide variety of businesses on the market, in all corners of the country.
1. Market Bar, Inverness
Offers in region of £695,000
Agent - ASG Commercial
Iconic bar in the heart of Inverness city centre, this traditional pub and music venue is a destination location for locals and tourists alike.
2. The Well Country Inn, Scotlandwell
Guide price £390,000
Agent - Cornerstone Business Agents
Traditional 'village inn' style operation situated in an excellent location in Kinross-shire, with turnover derived from the bar, food, and nine letting bedrooms.
3. The Prinlaws, Leslie, Fife
£300,000
Agent - Graham + Sibbald
Very well established community pub within the village of Leslie in Fife, including a self-contained flat above.
4. The Green Room, Perth
£299,000
Agent - Graham + Sibbald
The premises occupy a 19th century former industrial warehouse in the centre of Perth.
