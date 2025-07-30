Extravagant 'micro-estate' hits the market

Liddle Vale is marketed at offers over £1.15m and comprises a distinguished eight-bedroom home, a two-bedroom annexe, and a detached two-bedroom cottage.

The property is set in approximately 25 acres of productive grazing land known as The Glebe which leads to the River Liddle and includes fishing rights and three roadside access points.

The home has been extensively renovated by its current owners.

The attached annexe and separate cottage - The Steading – provides further living spaces with flexibility for guests, family or rental use.