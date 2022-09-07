Experts share interior design tips that can add value to your home

Top tips to make your home look impressive

Whether you’ve just bought a house or you’re looking to improve the one you’ve been living in for years to help sell, the experts from My Bespoke Room have put together a list of six things you can do to make your house look amazing!

Picking the ideal wall paint

When it comes to walls there are a few points to consider. In our experience, bright colours such as red, orange, yellow, and purple are less popular amongst homeowners.

Sticking with neutral colours or green and blue tones can, however, increase a potential buyer’s likeliness to fall in love with the property.

Interior trend: Wall panelling

Wall panelling has recently become popular, with searches for ‘full wall panelling ideas’ increasing by +80% in the last 12 months.3

Timber panelling can add a “wow factor” to certain properties, especially period properties. Half-height, full-height, or painted wall panelling can add interesting detail to rooms, like hallways and bedrooms. Well-made panelling adds a more high-end feeling to a property and can make it appear more expensive.

Making the right flooring choice

When picking the flooring for your home it’s important to make sure that it’s kept consistent, as picking good-quality flooring can improve the value of your house. You can, for example, pick between timber or tiles, or even high-quality vinyl flooring which is often hard to distinguish from wood or tiles.

If your home has carpets with stains or wear and tear, it’s a good idea to replace these to freshen up the space and add extra value to your house.

Installing smart features in your home

The number of smart homes is expected to raise to 478.2 million by 2025.4 So as more homeowners move toward smarter homes, installing smart features such as smart thermostats or a smart tap in your kitchen can raise your home's value They also make homes more convenient for the current homeowners.

However, it is important to remember that such technology can become outdated fast.

What furniture to choose

When it comes to choosing furniture for your home, bespoke storage solutions can add value, specifically built-in wardrobes, or coat and shoe storage cupboards. They’re also a great way to make use of dead space, such as under the stairs.

Commenting on the expert tips, Lucy Henderson, Head of Design at My Bespoke Room, said:

“A few tips and tricks can make a big difference when designing and fitting out a home. Even small mistakes can make your home seem less appealing to potential buyers. Here at My Bespoke Room, we are on hand to not only make your space feel like a home but also ensure to add the most value by picking the ideal interior designs for your individual house.”