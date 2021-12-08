Exceptionally spacious and beautifully presented 3-bedroom detached house in an idyllic setting within the Trossachs National Park

With quality flooring, fixtures and fittings throughout, the generous and flexible accommodation is in immaculate condition and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, reception hall with under-stairs cupboard, bright and spacious living room with patio doors to the garden, kitchen/dining room with rear access and door to a good-sized conservatory, WC, large utility room, rear hall with cupboard, and a shower room.

On the upper level, the generous landing is well lit by a skylight and gives access to a large master bedroom with walk-in dressing room and stylish en-suite bathroom, and two further double bedrooms, both with built-in storage and en-suite shower rooms.

Externally, a long driveway to the front leads to a double garage, while the property is nestled by the surrounding hills and woodland, with a small burn running through the expansive grounds and a patio area to the rear.

On the market with MOV8 Real Estate for offers over £510,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. The Pines, Balquhidder Station Driveway. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales

2. The Pines, Balquhidder Station The spacious reception hall offers ample room for freestanding furniture and includes an under-stairs cupboard and Karndean flooring which extends through most of the ground floor. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales

3. The Pines, Balquhidder Station Reception hall. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales

4. The Pines, Balquhidder Station The living room offers natural light from three aspects. Photo: MOV8 Photo Sales