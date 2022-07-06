Exceptional refurbished 4-bedroom stone villa with luxury fittings and stunning far-reaching views over Open golf course

One the finest homes to be offered for sale in the area in recent times, the house boasts a significant internal floor area, and a stunning sun terrace with panoramic views over the town outwards to the Championship golf course.

With luxury specification throughout, the accommodation is arranged on two levels, with the upper floor featuring a wonderful large open plan living area with designer kitchen fitted with quality appliances and quartz countertops, while a broad picture window floods the space with light. A family room, utility room, and beautiful shower room complete this level, while a sun terrace offers a unique view of the area.

The ground floor is set around a stunning hallway with sweeping staircase and features four impressively large bedrooms, two with beautiful en-suites, and a luxury bathroom.

Externally, the fully enclosed garden grounds have been landscaped and mainly laid to lawn and offer a high degree of privacy, while off-street parking for two vehicles is provided on a raised parking terrace.

On the market with Verdala for offers over £500,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Terrace Road, Carnoustie Front of property with raised parking terrace and first floor entrance. Photo: Verdala Photo Sales

2. Terrace Road, Carnoustie Open plan living area. Photo: Verdala Photo Sales

3. Terrace Road, Carnoustie Open plan living area. Photo: Verdala Photo Sales

4. Terrace Road, Carnoustie Open plan living area. Photo: Verdala Photo Sales