Terrace Road, Carnoustie.

Exceptional refurbished 4-bedroom stone villa with luxury fittings and stunning far-reaching views over Open golf course

This unique substantial stone villa is finished to the absolute highest standards and boasts luxury branded fitment combined with traditional period charm, set in the heart of desirable Carnoustie in Angus.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 3:30 pm

One the finest homes to be offered for sale in the area in recent times, the house boasts a significant internal floor area, and a stunning sun terrace with panoramic views over the town outwards to the Championship golf course.

With luxury specification throughout, the accommodation is arranged on two levels, with the upper floor featuring a wonderful large open plan living area with designer kitchen fitted with quality appliances and quartz countertops, while a broad picture window floods the space with light. A family room, utility room, and beautiful shower room complete this level, while a sun terrace offers a unique view of the area.

The ground floor is set around a stunning hallway with sweeping staircase and features four impressively large bedrooms, two with beautiful en-suites, and a luxury bathroom.

Externally, the fully enclosed garden grounds have been landscaped and mainly laid to lawn and offer a high degree of privacy, while off-street parking for two vehicles is provided on a raised parking terrace.

On the market with Verdala for offers over £500,000, more details can be found HERE.

Front of property with raised parking terrace and first floor entrance.

Open plan living area.

Open plan living area.

Open plan living area.

