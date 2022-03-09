Exceptional 5-bedroom detached villa with self-contained apartment and separate cottage in spectacular Highlands setting close to Glencoe

The area around Invernahyle is steeped in turbulent history but is now a tranquil and peaceful part of the Highlands, best known for its outstanding beauty, and is around 10 miles from Glencoe and almost equidistant between Fort William and Oban.

The beautiful accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, reception hallway, drawing room with bay window, contemporary fitted kitchen/dining room with doors leading to the gardens, rear porch, utility room, wood store, shower room, boiler room, boot room, and office, while the upper level features five well proportioned bedrooms, all with en-suite facilities.

The main property also includes a self-contained flat with a separate entrance which has an open plan sitting room/kitchen, double bedroom and shower room, and can be reincorporated into the house if required, while a recently built modern detached bungalow sits close-by and comprises entrance vestibule, utility room, open plan kitchen/lounge, family bathroom, and three bedrooms (two with en-suite shower rooms).

Externally, the beautiful surrounding grounds include lawns and a wide variety of mature trees and shrubs, along with excellent parking provision and planning permission for a detached garage.

On the market with Savills for offers over £975,000, more details can be found HERE.

