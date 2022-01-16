Exceptional 5-bedroom detached house with high quality specification and design in a beautiful setting close to Edinburgh

Set in the highly desirable location of Balerno, around seven miles to the south-west of Edinburgh' s city centre, the property has a number of superb benefits, including a beautiful designer kitchen with quality appliances, Sonas sound system, underfloor heating on the ground floor, and Lutron controlled lighting to the main ground areas.

The wonderful ground floor accommodation comprises vestibule, hall, formal sitting room, superb open plan dining room/living area/kitchen with an abundance of natural light, cloakroom, WC, spacious guest bedroom, bathroom, and access to the double garage and utility room. The sitting room, kitchen, living area, dining room and utility room all have direct access to the garden.

An attractively designed staircase with glazed balustrade leads to the upper floor which features a principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room, a further three bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the enclosed south-west facing rear garden features an area of lawn, mature planting, and a fabulous large patio area with firepit, while to the front, a driveway has parking for up to three vehicles and access to the double garage.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £785,000, more details can be found HERE.

