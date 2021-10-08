Front of building.

Exceptional 3-bedroom lower level apartment in Edinburgh's prestigious West End with fabulous extension, generous private garden and off-street parking

A wonderful and particularly spacious main door garden level apartment which forms part of a large Victorian townhouse in the heart of the capital’s vibrant West End.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 8th October 2021, 1:45 pm

The property has been recently extended and upgraded and with generous proportions throughout, and private access at both the front and rear, it offers the very best in city living all on one level.

Accessed via its own front door which opens into a welcoming hall, the accommodation comprises a main living area set to the rear which includes a wonderful modern extension and features a large and defined sitting room, home office/snug overlooking the central courtyard, kitchen and dining area with bi-fold doors into the private garden, large utility room with a porch which could be used a fourth bedroom, and a shower room.

The principal bedroom is extremely spacious with a range of built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room, and there are two further double bedrooms and a large family bathroom off the hallway.

Externally, the property benefits from a generous, private and enclosed garden at the rear with two patio areas, a central courtyard accessed from the living area, three under-pavement cellars to the front, off-street private parking at the rear with gates from the driveway opening into the rear garden, and a single-car garage beside the driveway.

On the market with Savills for offers over £945,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Drumsheugh Gardens, West End

Front entrance.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

2. Drumsheugh Gardens, West End

Sitting room.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

3. Drumsheugh Gardens, West End

Sitting room.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales

4. Drumsheugh Gardens, West End

Snug / home office with access to courtyard.

Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
