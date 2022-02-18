Established and popular holiday lodge business in beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside is up for sale

Aerial view of the site.

Situated on an elevated site surrounded by rolling farmland, the property benefits from views north to the Moray Firth coast and is a great base for families or groups looking to explore the north of Scotland.

The site, which includes four detached three-bedroom lodges, has significant potential for additional lodge development (subject to planning), with some open areas surrounding the feature pond at the entrance of the property, and further space in and around the mature woodland which covers over half the site.

Alternatively, the existing site and business is fully established and can be run as a lifestyle business to suit an owner operator.

The site features four luxury self-catering lodges.

Stuart Drysdale, director at specialist hospitality agents, Drysdale and Company, who are marketing the business, said: “Hill of Maunderlea Lodges represents a rarely available opportunity for a buyer to take on an established and profitable business.

"Self-catering accommodation has proven increasingly popular with the absence of freely available foreign travel, and groups and families are looking for relaxed, quality accommodation to base themselves for a break away to explore the countryside and the many activities available in and around the surrounding area.”

Hill of Maunderlea Lodges has been owned and managed by Lorraine Davidson, who inherited the business from her parents, since 2010, but she is now seeking the opportunity to retire.

Lorraine said: “This development has been a labour of love for my family for many years, from my parents building the lodges, constructed from Douglas Fir timber, to personally carving out the walkways which lead from the lodges. They are now such a source of pleasure for families walking freely with their dogs.

A lovely landscaped pond is a feature of the site.

“We have had visitors stay from all over the world, regularly experiencing full occupancy for nearly 52 weeks of the year. We wish a new owner well, as the location could not be better, and there are still plenty of opportunities yet to put down their own stamp.”

Hill of Maunderlea Lodges is on the market for £795,000, and more details can be found through the sole selling agents, Drysdale & Company, HERE.

Hill of Maunderlea Lodges sits on a lovely, private site in Aberdeenshire.

Bedroom in one of the lodges.