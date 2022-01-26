ESPC to host new series of virtual events for 2022 to help buyers and sellers on their property journeys

ESPC virtual events 2022.

Tailored to a range of needs, each webinar will be hosted by ESPC’s property experts, including mortgage advisers and lettings professionals, alongside a range of industry specialists from the company’s 150-plus solicitor estate agent member firms.

The free virtual events are designed to help property buyers and sellers understand current property market trends, such as popular areas, selling prices and speed of sales, hear the latest property market data, and ask any burning questions they might have prior to starting on their property journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the first event for 2022 already ticked off, there’s a packed schedule still to come throughout January, February and March, including events tailored to first-time buyers, buy-to-let investors and those hoping to buy or sell in Fife and the Scottish Borders, plus a range of events still to be announced for the spring.

Attendees can reserve their place at their chosen event for free at espc.com/events and can send in questions in advance for the expert panel to answer on the day.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “We are delighted to be relaunching our virtual events for 2022, following on from their huge popularity over the past year. These free, informative sessions are hosted by a panel of property experts, both from ESPC and from our solicitor member firms, and we are committed to helping as many buyers and sellers as possible get started on their own property journeys in 2022.”

The next ESPC ‘First-Time Buyer’ event will take place on Thursday, January 27 2022 at 12 pm, via Zoom, followed by a ‘Buy-to-Let Property’ event on February 2 2022 at 12pm, and a ‘Fife Property Market Update’ on March 8 2022, also at 12pm on Zoom. Prospective attendees are encouraged to sign up and reserve their free spaces at espc.com/events.