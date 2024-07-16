ESPC announces free ‘buy-to-let’ webinar for aspiring investors and landlords

Leading Scottish property portal ESPC has announced a free Buy-To-Let Webinar on Thursday 25 July, targeted at aspiring property investors and current landlords.

Hosted online via Zoom, this handy lunchtime webinar will allow those thinking about beginning a property portfolio, or expanding their current portfolio, to have their most pressing questions answered by a panel of property experts.

Free to attend, the event will take place between 12pm and 12.45pm on Thursday 25 July, and attendees will be able to hear from a panel of local rental experts, as well as having the opportunity to ask questions (both on the day and submitted in advance), to receive tailored advice to their queries and quandaries about Edinburgh’s rental market and becoming a landlord.

ESPC Lettings sign

The event will include an overview of the current rental sector, as well as an interactive Q&A session where attendees can ask the professional panel any burning questions about property investment.

Experts in attendance will include Head of ESPC Lettings Nicky Lloyd and ESPC Mortgages advisor Paul Demarco. They’ll be joined by property expert Tzana Webster, Head of Estate Agency at ESPC member firm Ralph Sayer.