ESPC announces free ‘buy-to-let’ event for aspiring investors and landlords

Leading Scottish property portal ESPC has announced a free Buy-To-Let Insights and Advice event on Thursday 3 October, targeted at aspiring property investors and current landlords.

The event will be held at ESPC’s Property Information Centre on Edinburgh’s George Street, and will allow those thinking about beginning a property portfolio, or expanding their current portfolio, to have their most pressing questions answered by a panel of property experts.

Free to attend, the event will take place between 6pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 3 October, and attendees will be able to speak to an array of experts, to receive tailored advice to their queries and quandaries about Edinburgh’s rental market and becoming a landlord. The event will include an overview of the current rental sector, as well as an interactive Q&A session where attendees can ask the professional panel any burning questions about property investment.

Experts in attendance will include Head of ESPC Lettings Nicky Lloyd, property expert Aileen Venables from Harper Macleod, and tax experts Kate MacDonald and Kerry MacBeth from RSM UK.

Nicky Lloyd, Head of ESPC Lettings, said: “It’s been almost six months since the new regulations came into effect for the Scottish rental market, and we know that for landlords and those hoping to join the sector, there are so many questions over the current and predicted status of the rental market, especially here in Edinburgh.

"Our latest buy-to-let event will delve into the nuances of buy-to-let investment and is perfectly timed to provide information and answers on what it takes to make a success of property investment, whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned professional.

"It’s a rare opportunity to gain free access to an array of property experts covering a broad range of need-to-know subjects, and we hope to see many current and aspiring investors in attendance.”