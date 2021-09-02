Elegant and rarely available 4-bedroom townhouse in Edinburgh's West End with beautiful proportions and period details

Set over four levels, the spacious entrance vestibule and hall set the tone in terms of the quality of the finish with the ground floor comprising a large sitting/dining room and an exceptional family kitchen with connecting, generous utility room.

The elegant stairs to the upper floors are crowned by a beautiful cupola which provides an abundance of natural light. The first floor features a genuinely remarkable drawing room and a stunning principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom, while the second floor has three additional double bedrooms, along with a newly updated family bathroom and a large laundry room.

In addition, stairs from the hall lead down to the lower ground floor which contains a WC and direct access to an attractive, private patio garden, along with two private car parking bays.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £1,250,000, more details can be be found HERE.

1. Alva Street, West End, Edinburgh Front door. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

2. Alva Street, West End, Edinburgh Vestibule. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

3. Alva Street, West End, Edinburgh Hall. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

4. Alva Street, West End, Edinburgh Dining room / Sitting room. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales