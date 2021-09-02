Front of property.

Elegant and rarely available 4-bedroom townhouse in Edinburgh's West End with beautiful proportions and period details

This outstanding townhouse is located in the heart of the capital’s prestigious West End, with every corner of the property finished to an extremely high standard.

By Gordon Holmes
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 5:00 pm

Set over four levels, the spacious entrance vestibule and hall set the tone in terms of the quality of the finish with the ground floor comprising a large sitting/dining room and an exceptional family kitchen with connecting, generous utility room.

The elegant stairs to the upper floors are crowned by a beautiful cupola which provides an abundance of natural light. The first floor features a genuinely remarkable drawing room and a stunning principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom, while the second floor has three additional double bedrooms, along with a newly updated family bathroom and a large laundry room.

In addition, stairs from the hall lead down to the lower ground floor which contains a WC and direct access to an attractive, private patio garden, along with two private car parking bays.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £1,250,000, more details can be be found HERE.

1. Alva Street, West End, Edinburgh

Front door.

Photo: Knight Frank

2. Alva Street, West End, Edinburgh

Vestibule.

Photo: Knight Frank

3. Alva Street, West End, Edinburgh

Hall.

Photo: Knight Frank

4. Alva Street, West End, Edinburgh

Dining room / Sitting room.

Photo: Knight Frank

