Edinburgh property: Two-bed Leith haven enhanced by proximity to new tram stop

The new-build property is entered via an entrance hall with plenty of storage provision; a bright open-plan living-dining room which has access to a private balcony; a chic Shaker-style kitchen with an island, and two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes while the main bedroom comes with an ensuite shower room.
The flat also has a modern bathroom with shower, as well as access to a communal decking area, and the added benefit of a residents’ car park.
Flat 2, 71 Ocean Drive, Edinburgh, EH6 6BP. Offers over £300,000. Marketed by Deans Properties