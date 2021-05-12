Edinburgh property: Striking Georgian 5-bedroom house with lovely open views in prime city location

Set over three floors, there is a sense of the Georgian proportions and period features throughout the property, which, on the ground floor, comprises vestibule, large hallway with elegant stairs crowned by a cupola, generous sitting room, double bedroom, and the main family bathroom.

The accommodation on the first floor is flexible but currently, there is a large drawing room, study, and two further well-proportioned double bedrooms, while at the garden level, there is a spacious open plan kitchen/dining room with doors leading to the garden, and a utility/shower room.

The front of this floor has been configured to work as an independent flat with a kitchen/dining/living room, bedroom and shower room, which could be used as a ‘granny flat' or a property that can generate an income, equally, it could easily be incorporated into the main house as it is only separated by a door.

Externally, there is a beautiful garden with lawn and patio areas, mature borders and an established kitchen garden, and a gate at the end leads directly out to Warriston playing fields, while at the front, the property is positioned directly opposite the east gate of the Royal Botanic Garden.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £950,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Howard Place, Inverleith Vestibule. Photo: Knight Frank Buy photo

2. Howard Place, Inverleith Hall and staircase. Photo: Knight Frank Buy photo

3. Howard Place, Inverleith Sitting room. Photo: Knight Frank Buy photo

4. Howard Place, Inverleith Bedroom 1. Photo: Knight Frank Buy photo