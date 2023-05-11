All Sections
Edinburgh property: Roomy four-bed house and garden would make fantastic home

This large four-bedroomed family home in Inverleith is set in a modern cul-de-sac, about two miles from the city centre.

By Special Reports
Published 11th May 2023, 12:33 BST

The home is entered via a welcoming porch which leads to a bright hall with a full-height cupboard and separate under-stair storage. Its living room has an abundance of natural light, thanks to large Velux windows, and flows into a fantastic sunroom with sliding doors leading to a patio and a large south-facing garden.

The garden also has a sunhouse, which could be turned into a reading room or home office, gate access to adjacent parkland, and a garage.

The home’s contemporary kitchen is complemented by sleek wooden units and adjoins a dining room which provides a great space for entertaining. A downstairs bathroom here is located off the hall.

Sunroom with sliding doors accesses the gardenSunroom with sliding doors accesses the garden
Upstairs, there are four well-proportioned double bedrooms, with the master benefitting from a generous ensuite with shower, and splendid views of Edinburgh Castle and the characterful city skyline.

An adjacent family bathroom completes the property’s impressive inventory.

13 West Ferryfield, Inverleith, EH5 2PT. Offers over £475,000. Marketed by Warners

Large Velux windows afford the home’s stylish living room lots of natural lightLarge Velux windows afford the home’s stylish living room lots of natural light
The attractive sunhouse could be adapted for home office useThe attractive sunhouse could be adapted for home office use
