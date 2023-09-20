Edinburgh property: one-bed Grassmarket get to heart of the matter

Buyers searching for a distinctive home in the heart of Edinburgh would struggle to find anything more central than this stunning one-bedroom flat. Enjoying a tranquil courtyard setting just off the Grassmarket, the property offers the immediate buzz of the Old Town.

Attractively panelled and herringbone floored living space

The main-door flat has been significantly upgraded by its current owner and offers an incredibly stylish city bolthole with residents’ car parking.

Besides its location, one of the flat’s main attractions is its immaculate interior. Herringbone flooring and panelled walls are present throughout, and an on-trend palette of deep green, blue and burgundy lends a period feel.

An elegant, well-lit hallway leads to a spacious living-dining room with dual windows that fill the room with light. This opens onto a chic, compact kitchen, with white and grey cabinetry providing a sleek finish.

The flat’s dual-aspect bedroom is similarly fitted

Meanwhile, the bedroom is bright and generously sized, again with dual windows, as well as enjoying high ceilings.

The accommodation is completed by a stylish shower room, fitted with marble-effect metro tiles, and again having the benefit of plenty of natural light with twin windows.