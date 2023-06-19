All Sections
Edinburgh property: Beautiful suburban two-bed flat presents period elegance

6/2 Murrayfield Gardens, Murrayfield, Eh12 6DQ. Offers over £345,000. Marketed by Connor Malcolm.
By Special Reports
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST

Edinburgh has a wide range of period properties to choose from, but this two-bedroomed flat set within a late-Victorian terraced townhouse conversion in Murrayfield will be sure to appeal to an equally wide range of buyers.

The property boasts opulent proportions and an abundance of natural light, and is accessed via a first-floor entrance hall which has two large storage cupboards, one of which houses a washing machine.

The flat’s living room has ornate plasterwork, a living-flame gas fire with stone hearth, and a deep bay window with views to the Pentland Hills. The kitchen has contemporary wooden units, laminate worktops, as well as a beautiful bay window.

The bedrooms are located at the rear of the property, one of which has a built-in wardrobe. The traditional bathroom has a shower over the bath.

