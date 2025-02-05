Edinburgh has a shortage of housing - as anybody who has looked for a property in Scotland's Capital will attest.

Currently there are a number of plans in the pipeline to create a range of housing to suit a variety of needs - and hopefully these major schemes will have a positive impact.

Website www.Skyscrapercity.com keeps a record of developments from the initial planning application to completion dates, thanks to the tireless work of contributor Kenspeckle, and lists numerous housing developments across the city.

Here are 29 of the biggest, what they'll look like and what stage they're at in the planning and construction process.

1 . Leith Dockside This £80 million development in Leith will create 373 homes, alongside two commercial units, on the waterfront. Phase one is due for completion by July 2025, with phase two finished by early 2026. | CDA, 3DReid

2 . Redheughs Village Planning has been approved for 'Edinburgh's Garden District' to be built on 138 acres of land in Gogar. Phase one will create 1,350 homes, a primary school and a neighbourhood centre. | EMA Architecture + Design

3 . 525 Park View This scheme in Crewe Toll has been approved by planners and will build 256 homes alongside ground floor commercial units. | 7N Architects

4 . Ocean Point 2 This £80 million development in Leith will create 112 homes alongside a 404 bed student residence. It's been approved by the planning authorities. | CDA