Eden Homes powers ahead with 150 new homes scheduled for construction between now and 2026

Edison Capital’s Eden Homes is set to build over 150 new homes across Scotland’s west central belt with a gross development value (GDV) of £64 million over the next two years. It is already underway with 53 units.

Eden Homes (Scotland) Limited is the housebuilding arm of Edison Capital, the Ayrshire-headquartered private family investment office with interests in construction, property, renewables, healthcare, housebuilding, hotels and hospitality and sport.

The company, which is opening a Manchester office next month, is actively seeking land for further housing developments throughout Scotland and is set to announce a further 36-home building project in West Lothian which, with a £19m GDV, will be its biggest development to date.

Calum Melville, CEO of Edison Capital said: “At Eden Homes, supported by Principal Building, our aim is to achieve the highest standards of quality build on every home we deliver.

“We are in a challenging market and moving forward in spite of the difficulties driven in large part by Scottish Government legislation which has dismayed and discouraged the housebuilding industry.

“Like many other leaders in the sector, I am hopeful that the Housing (Scotland) Bill, put before Parliament in March this year, will be revised in a number of areas including plans for rent controls.

“There is a housing emergency throughout Scotland and a crystal-clear requirement for more homes for families, couples, single people and students, that the authorities at national level appear incapable of fully appreciating.”

Edison Capital’s construction arm, Principal Building is the main contractor, developing the Eden Homes projects as part of a multi-year £50 million agreement. Current developments range across South Ayrshire, East Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and South Lanarkshire.

Neil Crombie, Managing Director of Principal Building said: “We are delighted to be working with Eden Homes in delivering much needed quality homes across the west central belt of Scotland.”