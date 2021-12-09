Eco-conscious homebuyers with an eye for city living invited to view Edinburgh's Rowanbank Gardens

Rowbank Gardens

Homebuyers can now get their first online glimpse of Artisan Real Estate’s plans for Rowanbank Gardens, a development of 126 apartments in a well-connected location.

When complete, it will provide a mix of one, two and three-bedroom spacious apartments on the site of the former Gylemuir Care Home, just a few minutes’ walk from main access routes into the Capital for bus, train and car.

Apartments have been designed around an internal courtyard garden, filled with fruit trees, communal planting and growing beds, as well as a natural woodland area and formal lawns.

The spacious apartments will provide open-plan living with easy access to a private courtyard or large balcony overlooking the gardens, making them ideal for families and downsizers alike.

Innovations such as green roofs ensure the benefits of surface water retention, improved insulation and ecology.

Work on Rowanbank Gardens began in summer this year, and the first move-ins are anticipated for early 2023.

With no fossil fuels being used, and both heating and hot water delivered through individual air source heat pumps, the development offers smart energy-efficient design, geared to achieving low-to-zero carbon ratings – with the added benefits of lower home-running costs.

Christie Turner, regional sales manager for Artisan, which is also behind the Capital’s New Waverley homes development, says: “This is part of Artisan’s £90-million investment commitment to raise the standards of sustainable living at prime city centre sites across Edinburgh.

“At its heart is a sustainable design which reflects the demands of modern life, with buildings designed to minimise carbon footprint and maximise daylight.

“Significant emphasis is placed on the quality of internal space and light to create enjoyable home-working environments, while accessible gardens and landscaping promote health and wellbeing by making nature and well-designed outdoor space integral to the day-to-day living experience.”

She continues: “There has already been strong interest in the development from Corstorphine residents, many of whom wanted to downsize and stay in the area, and from families looking for more space.

“We are now looking forward to launching our marketing suite on site and progressing with the development, continuing with our ongoing investment to get the city living again following lockdown.”

David Westwater, Artisan’s Scottish regional development manager, adds: “The Rowanbank Gardens site fits in well with Artisan’s approach of regenerating city centre sites with good local amenities and excellent public transport links.

“It is well set to meet the council’s stated requirement for well-designed, high-density living while providing spacious communal areas and well-established public transport links, ensuring low car ownership.”

Corstorphine is close to some of the Capital’s most highly-rated schools, including St George’s and Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools, as well as Ravelston Golf Club, Murrayfield Stadium and the Gyle Shopping Centre.