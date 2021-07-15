Developer issues final call for Great Glen Hall

Great Glen Hall

The former category B-listed Craig Dunian Hospital opened its doors as a mental health facility in 1864, having been designed by prominent architect James Matthews.

Following the introduction of the controversial Care in the Community policy in the 1980s, the hospital went into decline before closing for good in 2000.

Seven years later, the main building suffered damage following an arson attack. However, Robertson Homes has transformed the exterior back to its former glory and created 30 apartments and 27 terraces and townhouses through a £13-million restoration project.

Jacqui McPherson, sales manager at Robertson Homes, says: “I remember seeing it for the first time, and just thinking, ‘wow!’ You can’t help but fall in love with such a beautiful building, and we have sold homes to local first-time buyers in their 20s and 30s up to downsizers in their 60s.

“The result is the creation of a really vibrant and mixed new community. We have had buyers move here from England, Sweden and South Africa, with many drawn by the appeal of living a more outdoorsy lifestyle.”

Thought to be the longest listed building in Britain, the quarter-mile-long building has just three new homes left.

The ground-floor Munro at plot 52 is a three-bedroom terrace, priced at £455,000. It is incredibly spacious with 2,798 sq ft arranged over two storeys and it includes high ceilings and two turrets.

The ground floor features a striking entrance vestibule and hallway, leading to a large open-plan kitchen, dining and living area. There is also a bedroom with a very generous dressing area, a large bathroom accessed via the hallway, and a separate utility room on this level.

Upstairs is an impressive landing and hallway and two ensuite bedrooms, both of which include dressing areas and integrated wardrobes.

The Lock at plot 53 is a luxury terraced home priced at £295,000, which boasts 1,249 sq ft of space.

The ground floor includes an open-plan kitchen living area and WC, while upstairs has three double bedrooms, one of which could be used as a study, and a family bathroom.

The Slesser at plot 51 is also a terrace, although it is priced at £275,000, with 1,335 sq ft of room.

Its ground floor hallway leads to a large open-plan living, dining and living area and WC. Upstairs are three double bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, and a bathroom.

The properties, all north-east facing, are surrounded by landscaped grounds and situated at the foot of the Great Glen. They are only a 15-minute drive from the centre of Inverness and close to the A82 which runs the length of Loch Ness to the south.

Located on the edge of the thriving Highland capital, Great Glen Hall is close to an abundance of shops, historic sites, as well as restaurants, bars and cafes.

To find out more about the properties available, telephone Robertson Homes on 01463-896 139.