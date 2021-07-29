Designer outlet: Enterprising Ranu Kooner presents a novel subscription service for interiors

Ranu Kooner

Glasgow-based Ranu Kooner, who has started a home decor subscription box side to the interiors business she runs with her husband, Aman, believes it makes absolute sense.

She says: “We launched the Bonnie Hame service in April this year. We are the first in Scotland, a couple of companies operate from England, but subscription boxes are very big for interiors in the US.”

The Bonnie Hame website also sells a high-end capsule collection of furniture which the Kooners source from sustainable manufacturers in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Blakeley leather dining chairs, priced £169

A qualified lawyer from Newcastle, Ranu spent her early teenage years at school in India. Aman is Scottish with a background in the wholesale beer, wines and spirits trade, so he had prior experience in distribution.

Ranu explains: “I’ve always been passionate about furniture design and we saw an opportunity to connect the skilled suppliers that we found in India with consumers in the UK. We knew that the flair and originality of the products would find a market here and the seasonal subscription box is an extension of that.”

The boxes, which contain at least seven items each, have a theme – the current one is based around outside dining for the summer, but every item will also be able to be used indoors. For instance, as well as textiles and place settings, there is a mirror to be used as a table centrepiece, either with flowers, candles or afternoon tea served on it, or hung on a wall.

Subscribers pay £49 per quarter to receive four boxes a year. Ranu says: “It is about giving people things that they are definitely going to use, and tips on how best to use them for a refresh each season.”

Aimed at busy people, Ranu says that the inspiration also came from her own life. “With two small children, there is no way I can take them shopping for accessories, it would be too stressful. But I still want nice things in my house.”

The wider part of the business sources larger pieces of furniture, from both the UK and India. “Giving back to the community in India is a big part of it. We visit the suppliers and choose the products, but also make sure that the people we are buying from are looking after their workers.

Bedside tables, dining chairs and tables and armchairs are available to order from the website. She says: “We challenge the mass production which can end up with your neighbour having the same furniture as you.

“We offer something different from artisan producers, reasonably priced that you won’t find on the high street.”

In future, the Kooners hope to offer a gift box service and are investigating corporate tie-ins. For example, developers could present a curated collection of accessories to home buyers on entry days.

It is a personal service, Ranu says: “We definitely like lots of colour, and the hope is that if you do invest in a piece of furniture, you will enjoy the accessories that we’ve picked to go with it.”