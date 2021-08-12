Designer outlet: Emma Cross Interior Design, East Lothian

A design by Emma Cross Interior Design

She insists: “I love both. Developers have a very specific budget, but tend to give you free range. Private clients are far more emotionally invested and care very much about the detail.

“However, it is always a pleasure to work with those who are wanting to invest in their homes and spend a lot of time and effort in making it beautiful.”

Emma started out working in sales for Applecross Homes in Edinburgh, but soon moved to design and estimates that she completed about 120 showhomes during her seven years there.

Emma Cross

After setting up on her own a decade ago, she initially worked on larger refurbishments such as the Fountain Court and Thistle Street Apartments. “These developers were taking on former offices, hotels and other large buildings in central Edinburgh to convert to residential properties. My remit would be the specification, design and fit-out, and also the furniture contract – curtains, blinds, lighting, bespoke furniture for sometimes up to 30 apartments at a time.”

Emma’s interior design business has subsequently concentrated on working on individual homes, with most of her residential focus on East Lothian and Edinburgh. She works principally with builder Grant Simpson, of Elite Property Solutions, for larger projects.

Such a depth of experience means as well as the softer skills of decorating and furnishing a client’s home, Emma’s firm is well able to get involved at a very early stage, reviewing room layouts from architects’ drawings and identifying the best places for lighting or the design of the kitchen.

She says: “We work with a lot of people from the very beginning, and that is great because you can get into the bones of a project and really make a difference. Clients can sometimes be overwhelmed by a really big project.”

From liaising with architects and organising trades, Emma’s team will then design a finish for each home.

Of her signature style, she says: “I love eclectic design and particularly mixing and experimenting with colours and patterns. Obviously you work with what people want in their homes, but they come to me because they might not be so confident with that.

“I do tend to push people out of their comfort zone a little.”

For inspiration she likes nothing better than watching movies from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s: “Something like a classic Doris Day film is wonderful because the styling in mid-century American houses and apartments is beautiful and works so well now.

“I also take inspiration from travel magazines and nature. A tropical image will set me off thinking of a new way to mix colours.”