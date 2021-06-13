Delightful country house and estate set in peaceful grounds just a few miles from Scotland's most famous battlefield

A significant and historic home, Cantray House has been restored sympathetically to its original style and is arranged over three floors with impressive interiors that are full of character and blend contemporary design with an abundance of period features.

Though the current house was built in 1926, there has been an estate on the spot since the 15th century and sits just four miles from the battlefield of Culloden.

The ground floor accommodation comprises entrance vestibule and cloakroom, large reception hall, drawing room, morning room, dining room, superb modern kitchen, breakfast room, larder, butler’s pantry, laundry/utility room, gunroom and wine store with a large safe.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms, two with en-suites, dressing room, and three further bathrooms, while the upper floor has a large games room, and a small flat with kitchen area, sitting room and bedroom with en-suite.

The stunning gardens and grounds cover approximately 9.8 acres and include a large modern greenhouse, garages, stables and outbuildings, sun terrace and storage sheds, while over half a kilometre of the River Nairn is owned by the property for sea trout and salmon fishing.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £1,350,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Cantray House, Croy, Inverness Reception hall. Photo: Strutt & Parker Buy photo

2. Cantray House, Croy, Inverness Drawing room. Photo: Strutt & Parker Buy photo

3. Cantray House, Croy, Inverness Morning room. Photo: Strutt & Parker Buy photo

4. Cantray House, Croy, Inverness Kitchen. Photo: Strutt & Parker Buy photo