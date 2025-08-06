The four bedroom detached family home is in a much sought after tucked away quiet location. | Purple Bricks

This extended four-bedroom detached home in Deanshanger offers privacy, space and stylish living at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac.

Tucked away at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac in desirable Deanshanger, this spacious and beautifully presented four-bedroom detached home is an ideal find for a growing family. With a generous open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, a separate study, a double garage, and a private rear garden, it offers both luxury and practicality in one impressive package.

If you’re on the hunt for your next family move, Purplebricks is currently listing this extended executive home in Milton Keynes for offers in excess of £600,000. See more here.

The home’s standout feature is its vast open-plan kitchen/dining/family space, which stretches across the rear of the property and opens onto the private garden.

It’s the ideal layout for entertaining or just spreading out with family and friends, and it’s paired with a separate utility room to keep laundry and mess out of sight.

There’s also a bright sitting room for more formal evenings, a downstairs cloakroom, and a versatile additional room currently used as a study – or fifth bedroom if needed. Upstairs, the layout continues to impress with a principal bedroom boasting an en-suite, three further well-proportioned bedrooms, and a stylish family bathroom.

Outside, the home enjoys a tranquil outlook with greenery to the rear, a double garage, ample parking on the driveway, and an enclosed rear garden offering space to unwind.

Located in a popular school catchment area and within easy reach of Milton Keynes, this is a rarely offered opportunity to own a substantial family home in a quiet yet connected setting.

