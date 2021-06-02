Dazzling 5-bedroom detached house with home cinema, separate annexe and spectacular coastal and hill views

Located in an elevated gated enclave which provides sensational views, the property is generously proportioned, flexible and stylishly presented, utilising the very best in contemporary design and enhanced with bespoke fixtures and fittings including high specification lighting, striking solid oak flooring and porcelain tiled floors.

The ground floor comprises drawing room, dining room, sitting room, family/playroom, kitchen/ breakfast room, study, shower room, two cloakrooms, two utility cupboards and a large under stair storage cupboard.

A beautiful oak split staircase leads to the first floor which features a master bedroom suite with dressing room and luxurious en-suite bathroom, four further double bedrooms, two of which share a ‘Jack and Jill’ shower room, and a family bathroom. There is also direct access from one of the bedrooms to a large terrace above the coach porch, while a spiral staircase rises to the top floor and a spectacular 27ft home cinema room.

In addition, a spacious independent annexe sits above the detached triple garage and consists of an open plan sitting room/kitchen/dining room, double bedroom and bathroom.

On the market with McDougall McQueen for offers over £950,000, more details can be found HERE.

