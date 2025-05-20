Dalmellington Inn for Sale – A unique lifestyle opportunity in the heart of Ayrshire

Bruce & Co is delighted to bring to market the Dalmellington Inn, a beautifully presented and well-established public house located in the picturesque village of Dalmellington, Ayrshire. With an asking price of £349,950, this sale presents a rare opportunity to acquire a thriving business alongside stunning residential accommodation, perfect for a family or couple seeking a rewarding lifestyle change.

Situated at 6 High Street, Dalmellington, the Dalmellington Inn occupies a prominent trading position on the village’s main thoroughfare. This traditional stone-built property, estimated to be over 200 years old, has been sensitively modernised to combine period charm with modern-day comforts.

The Inn comprises a public bar with a snug/pool room, and a large car park with independent access. To the rear, a spacious outdoor decking area with seating and a covered TV section overlooks the river – a popular feature during the summer months.

A standout feature of the property is the luxurious four-bedroom owner’s flat, which has been refurbished to a high standard. Spread over two upper floors with a private entrance, the accommodation includes a modern kitchen, expansive living room, office/fifth bedroom, master suite with walk-in wardrobe, and additional double bedrooms with dormer windows. The apartment was formerly letting accommodation and retains its commercial potential.

Dalmellington lies on the A713, a scenic route connecting Ayrshire with Dumfries and Galloway, and is just 13 miles from Ayr. The area is renowned for its cultural heritage as part of ‘Burns Country’ and is close to several major towns, golf courses, and tourist hotspots.

Sarah Collins, Corporate Deal Executive at Bruce & Co, is handling the sale and encourages interested parties to arrange early viewings, stating:“This is more than a business – it’s an exceptional lifestyle opportunity. The Dalmellington Inn offers the perfect blend of tradition and potential. It’s ideal for a family, couple, or entrepreneurial first-time buyer looking to step into a strong, established business with room to grow.”

For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact Sarah Collins on [email protected], quoting Reference: 51579.