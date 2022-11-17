A townhouse showhome has just been launched at Allanwater Homes’ Hayford Mills development on the edge of Stirling.

The Deveron 2, pictured, is a contemporary mews-style home in the village of Cambusbarron, close to a mill that was once Scotland’s largest tweed producer.

The townhouse is priced from £324,995 and has been designed to suit many different buyers. The style is available Hayford Mills plots 18 and 19, and both have north-west facing rear gardens.

Development sales manager Lynn McNair said: “As well as letting potential buyers appreciate the layout of the property – which in this case, is a townhouse with three floors of flexible living space - a showhome is often a source of inspiration to potential buyers on how they would decorate and furnish the property themselves.

The stylish contemporary kitchen area

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted that this stunning townhouse showhome is open now. Townhouses are that bit more unusual in the newbuild marketplace. We’d urge interested parties to call us to make an appointment to view. We can show them around and chat them through our superb “as included” specification.”

Allanwater’s four-bedroom Findhorn mews townhouses for the site are currently awaiting release.

Hayford Mills additionally offers two-bedroom “Tweed” apartments, priced from £177,995. These stylish modern apartments come with bright and spacious open plan kitchen/lounges with dining areas, alongside two sizable bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes.

Further details can be found at www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad