In honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, any town or area across the UK will have the opportunity to apply for city status.

39 places have done just that, including eight in Scotland.

Applications have rolled in over the last few weeks, with the decision on who makes the cut being made in spring of 2022

The announcements will take place in June 2022.

This year marks the first time that places in British overseas territories and crown dependencies have been able to apply.

What does city status mean?

Becoming a city can bring benefits to many places, giving them a greater tourism profile and bringing in more revenue for the area.

There is no minimum population for city status. Instead the decision is made by the Queen on the advice of government ministers.

It used to be associated with having a cathedral, but that is no longer a requirement.

As a result, a wide range of places and towns are applying for city status this year.

Here are all the Scottish towns throwing their hats in the ring.

1. Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway This will be Dumfries' third try at attaining city status, this time with the support of the local council. Dumfries is historically a market town, with a population of just under 50,000.

2. Dunfermline, Fife One of two towns supported by Fife Council in their bids to become cities, Dunfermline is the most highly populated locality in Fife. As part of the bid, Dunfermline has been called a "strong contender" with its status as the "ancient capital of Scotland" and "one of the fastest growing towns in Europe".

3. Elgin, Moray Elgin is a town and former Royal Burgh in Moray, with a population of just under 25,000. "After decades of debate it's time Elgin has the recognition it deserves as a city," said Chair of Elgin Community Council, Alastair Kennedy. "There are historic records that show we have a valid claim as an existing city but this opportunity to apply for official city status is too good to miss."

4. Greenock, Renfrewshire Greenock received unanimous support from the council when preparing to apply for city status. Council leader Stephen McCabe alleviated "mixed feelings" about the bid due to potential financial implications by emphasising that there were no "direct costs" involved.