King Charles III chats to footballer David Beckham at the Chelsea Flower Show. | Getty Images

Chelsea Flower Show 2025: Here are 15 amazing pictures of the Tuesday action - as King Charles, Queen Camilla and David Beckham visit 🌷

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 20th May 2025, 16:33 BST

The Duke of Edinburgh also paid a visit to the colourful show.

First held in 1912, the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show takes place every year over five days in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Traditionally attended by members of the royal family, it features a range of green-fingered exhibits, from the large show gardens and feature gardens to the smaller spaces of the artisan and urban gardens.

There are also endless displays or flowers, herbs, fruits and vegetables, alongside numerous exhibitors from the world of gardening - and a healthy sprinkling of celebrities.

This year’s event kicked off on Monday, May 19, with a ‘preview’, with royal visitors welcomed today, Tuesday, May 20.

Here’s are 15 pictures of all the action at the show today.

1. Smelling the flowers

A visitor stops to smell the roses on the Peter Beales display at the Chelsea Flower Show on Tuesday, May 20. | Getty Images

2. Pet-friendly

BBC Radio presenter Jo Whiley and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, check out the BBC Radio 2 Dog Garden. | Getty Images

3. How much?

A salesman discusses the prices with two customers at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, May 20. | Getty Images

4. Royal patron

King Charles III, patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, walks through the RHS and BBC Radio 2 Dog Garden. | Getty Images

