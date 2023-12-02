Charming Victorian villa with Arts and Crafts additions hits the market

Auchengarroch at 16 Chalton Road, Bridge of Allan, is a charming Victorian villa with Arts and Crafts additions, situated within highly-impressive walled garden grounds.

The exterior of Auchengarroch at 16 Chalton Road. Image: contributed

The five-bedroom C-listed home dates back to 1865 but was extended to include first-floor bedrooms in 1906.

It is now a family home offering flexible accommodation for modern life, having been lovingly redecorated by its current owner Rosemary Leckie since 1982, when she moved into the property with her husband Alistair and four children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were living in Hong Kong and we wanted to have a house in Scotland as I was born in Bridge of Allan,” Rosemary recalls.

The large reception hall with split staircase is currently being used as a sitting room. Image: contributed

“My husband was still in Hong Kong when I came to view the house. It was a beautiful day and the sound of bagpipes was nearby and it was really beautiful, as was the garden.”

Many original features are found throughout the three storeys including a timber staircase which splits two ways, leaded windows and ornate decorative ceilings, which the Leckies have repainted over the years.

The accommodation is set over three storeys and the welcoming reception hall is large enough that Rosemary currently uses it as a sitting room.

A large drawing room boasts an open fire surrounded by an original fireplace and leads to a south-facing sunroom, which is the perfect spot in which to admire the gardens.

Decorative ceilings can be seen throughout the home. Image: contributed

While there is a sizable dining room, the heart of the home is the traditional-style kitchen with an island.

Four of the bedrooms and family bathroom, with free-standing bath, are on the first floor, while the fifth is in the basement alongside a study, sitting room and wine cellar.

The principal bedroom features double doors that open to a balcony which has spectacular views over Bridge of Allan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But perhaps most impressive about Auchengarroch is the outside space.

The accommodation is split over three levels and surrounded by an impressive garden.

The wrap-around gardens have been opened to the public as part of Scotland's Garden Scheme, of which Rosemary is a committee member.

A main feature is the specialist Japanese garden, which provides a calming space to relax and highlights the grounds' beautiful nature.

Elegant French doors in the basement-level study open to a patio seating area, which benefits from sunlight for most of the day.

To the west of the house are mature trees and shrubs which continue to a raised terrace with a lawn.

“The house is in an elevated situation and Bridge of Allan has a lot going for it,” says Rosemary.

“It is a beautiful village that wins awards in the summer for its gardens.

“We look onto Stirling Castle which is not too far away and is lovely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is in a highly-desirable location within walking distance of the former spa town centre, nestled below the Ochil Hills and located four miles from Stirling.

Rosemary explains: “Just driving into the town is very nice with Stirling Castle on one side and the Wallace Monument in front and Bridge of Allan is just a delightful place.

“The other thing that is very good about it is that it has a station with regular trains to Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

For commuters seeking a home in a quiet setting surrounded by countryside, Bridge of Allan is an ideal setting.

With two of her grown-up children now living abroad and another two in Edinburgh, Rosemary is relocating to the Capital to be nearer to them.

She adds: “I love the light coming into the house and garden. In the drawing room, I have a very nice grand piano with a big bay window and I really love the design of the house.

“Despite the size of the house, the rooms are not too big, so it is a very live-able house.”

Auchengarroch is priced at offers over £1.05m.